Will Arjun Bijlani Participate in Bigg Boss 15 Post Khatron Ke Khiladi? Actor Reveals – Tech Kashif

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has entertained the audience with his popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, is all geared up to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actor has already started his preparation for the stunt-based reality show, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Arjun said that he’d been meaning to participate on the show for a while now but had to pass it on everytime due to filming conflicts.

“I always wanted to do it but it would always clash with my other projects. And, Khatron requires travel of more than a month so I always had date issues. Last year, I was hosting Dance Deewane so I couldn’t participate but this year finally things fell into place. So, I’m really excited and nervous at the same time. It’s a show that requires a lot of fitness, not only just physically but mentally as well,” Arjun told us.

When asked if he had any fears or phobias that he might want to overcome before going to the show, Arjun said, “I get freaked out seeing those insects and wild animals. It’s too much. Because you have to be very careful while dealing with them. It’s really scary. What if they bite you while performing a stunt? It’s so mentally disturbing. I don’t know how I’m going to react when I see them.”

Arjun said that his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, is extremely excited about his decision of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Neha is very adventurous. If they ever come with a couple special season, Neha would be more than happy to participate. She is the one who wants to jump off a plane and do bungee jumping. She just said, ‘Baby, don’t be scared! You’ll have fun.’ And, since I’m a cleanliness freak, so she was like, ‘Don’t freak out by those small insects’.”

In a career spanning over more than 16 years, Arjun has been part of several super hit TV dramas, participated in a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, hosted two seasons of Dance Deewane, and tried his hand at films too.

He said, “As an artiste, I try to bring out as much as I can. And, I look forward to doing things and bringing out characters that people would appreciate but that also happens with the kind of directors that you get to work with. So, I hope I get to work with directors who explore me in a way that I have not even thought of.”

When asked if there was a possibility to see him on Bigg Boss 15 after Khatron Ke Khiladi, Arjun said, “I have no idea. I haven’t really given it a thought yet. Honestly, I would prefer doing different characters but you never say never. Also, because the current situation is such that you really can’t comment on what you end up deciding. I guess I’ll cross the bridge when it comes.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Arjun said, “There are a couple of things that I have been working on. I’m sure after Khatron once I’m back, people will see me working in a lot of things. It’s in the web space and I’m looking forward that it materialises.”

