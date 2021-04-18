Will be Friends Forever – Episode 2 – TMT Updates

Hey all , right here is the following episode .There might be no photos for this episode. I don’t know whether or not the episode is small or huge however might be little bit small. There’s a slight change in c.s . Aditya and Bubbles are in resort administration with naksh and keerti . Nishant and Ketki are in Jodhpur. Gayatri Deora is in Switzerland finding out style designing.

IN LONDON,

Each (kubir and mishku) have reached school.

(Notice –Mishti and Kuhu’s have optionally available topic . Mishti and Abir have taken Biology , Kunal and kuhu have taken maths .The primary lecture is Bio and math respectively.)

Mishti was strolling to bio room ,whereas Abir was going to deliver water from his bottle .Whereas strolling ,they hit one another ,and Mishti was about to fall however Abir holds her .They share an eyelock .

They each get to sense and stand.

Abir : Hey you , can’t you see?

Mishti : You can not see .

Abir : How dare you discuss to Abir Rajvansh .

Mishti : Ohh .. don’t take the subject on one other stage . You hit me not me hit you.

Abir : First you might be hitting me ,after which telling me .

Their argument continues .

Bell 🔔 rings .

Each run to the category .(Really,they bought late )

Abir &Mishti collectively “Could I are available in”

Professor : It’s the first day of faculty , and also you each are late .Inform the explanation quick or you’ll not enter in my class.

Abir : Sir due to her.

Mishti : No sir ,due to him .He hitted me.

Abir : No sir she hitted me .

Once more ,their nok –jok begin.

All the scholars and professor have been seeing them.

Simply then ,

Professor : Are you couple?

Each in unison :What sir !!

Professor : Then cease preventing ,and transfer out of my class .

Mishti : however sir

Professor: Transfer out.

They each exit and stand .

Mishti : This occurred due to you .

Abir : No you .

And once more it begins .

Because the bell rings ,

Professor : You each will attend math lessons as an alternative of bio and if you’ll attend this bio lessons ,then I’m resigning .

Each says sry sir and goes in reverse instructions.

(Their considering might be revealed in subsequent episode)

Scene freezes

IN MATH CLASSES

Kunal and Kuhu are sitting in a single bench whereas the professor is late.

The place: Hey, I’m the place Maheshwari.

Kunal : Hmm . Hey I’m Kunal .

Kuhu : Do you’re keen on maths ?

Kunal : Umm .Sure

Kuhu: Once more Padhakuno1.

Kunal : Excuse ,what do you imply by padhaku .

Kuhu : What a person (laughingly) Research a lot and doesn’t perceive something .

Kunal was about to say one thing ,however professor enters.

After steady lectures ,Lunch time .

Scene freezes.

All 4 (Naira ,Preesha ,Kartik and Rudy ) have reached school.

When Preesha was coming with Naira ,some bits take a look at her .

Boy 1 : Hey ,see who’s getting into ? Preesha .

Boy 2 : She is a mother of 1 baby , she ought to keep at dwelling .

Preesha will get unhappy listening to that .Simply then ,Our sherni speaks ,

Naira : Oye ,who’re you to inform one to check or not .She isn’t such as you , losing cash 💰.

One boy come nearer to Naira ,simply then Kartik comes (he was watching the entire situation) and punches the boy .

Kartik : You need to respect ladies . Don’t you might have any disgrace .

The boys goes.

Naira : Thanks .

Kartik :(He was impressed by her ) Welcome miss . I’m Kartik Goenka.

Naira : I’m Naira Singhania and that is preesha.

Preesha : Thanks Kartik.

Kartik : Welcome .

IN CLASS,

There was no seat ,so preesha goes and sits with Rudy and our Kaira have been sitting collectively . Kartik was smiling fortunately.

(observe – preesha and rudy didn’t have discuss.)

After lectures ,

Naira was ordering meals from cafeteria,whereas preesha was coming from classroom ,she sees mahima .

Preesha goes with a cryous and completely satisfied face .

Preesha : I knew mahi ,you weren’t useless .

Mahima : Don’t do any drama ,you have been the one who pushed me to die .

Preesha : No ,Mahi pay attention me.

Mahima goes from there.

Preesha was crying and naira comes.

Naira : Preesha ,why are you crying ?

Preesha : I noticed didi.

Naira : However she is

Preesha : No she isn’t useless , she thinks I attempted to killed her.

Naira : We are going to speak about it later ,come let’s eat .

They each come and see all tables are full .

Abruptly, Kartik comes their and says,

Kartik : Hey Naira ,Would you want to take a seat with us?

Preesha : Sure ,thanks Kartik.

The trio have a chat and kaira trade their quantity .

Scene freezes.

In Resort Administration lessons ,

Naksh was sitting with Keerti and Bubbles with Aditya .

Naksh: Hello, I am naksh.

Keerti: Hello, I am Keerti.

(They each share a speak about their likes and pastime . Remark if you wish to learn their discuss.)

Bubbles and Aditya have been sharing a terrific discuss too.

Scene freezes.

In hospital,

Avni comes their carrying a phenomenal black costume .(sry for not including pics once more .

Avni is available in Neil room .

Neil was mesmerized seeing her magnificence .

Neil takes her interview .

Neil : Congrats Avni ,you might be chosen .

Avni will get completely satisfied .

Scene freezes .

Episode Ends.

