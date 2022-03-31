Will Chicago be able to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday night? – NBC Chicago

Chicagoans may get a chance to see the aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, on Wednesday night, but will the clouds clear for an extraordinary sight?

Earlier this week, several sunspots produced magnetic energy and fast-moving particles called coronal mass ejections, causing geomagnetic storms in North America and Canada, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Friday, although the Aurora Borealis will most likely be visible on Wednesday night when the storm is at its peak.

“The impact on technology from Hurricane G3 is generally small, but it can move the aurora further toward the equator of its polar home. If conditions are there, the aurora may appear in northern level states …