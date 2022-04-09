Will Cristiano Ronaldo return from injury?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town ahead of the Premier League 2021-22 clash between Manchester United vs Everton. The 37-year-old missed United’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City recently and was in doubt for the Everton clash.

However, there’s good news for United fans as Ronaldo has indeed been included for the heavyweight clash, which could have a big say in United’s credentials for a top-four finish in order to secure Champions League football for next season.

Here’s how Manchester United are lining up for their clash against Everton:

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

For Everton, it’s an equally important clash, here’s how the Toffees are lining up:

Everton: Pickford, Coleman,…