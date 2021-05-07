Will Dhanam invite Malli to Moorthy’s house ?: Pandian Stores

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Kannan felt guilty about his deeds. Kathir and his brothers conducted a first lottery contest successfully. Moorthy’s flashback. Mulla narrated the past to Meena. Moorthy took Dhanam to the hospital for a checkup. Moorthy requested Jeeva. Kannan sought Kathir’s forgiveness. Kannan felt guilty. Kannan regretted his mistake and apologized to Kathir. Kathir forgave Kannan. Kathir decided to cook for his family. Kannan opened up his problem to Aishwarya. Kasthuri and Aishwarya visited Dhanam’s home. Meena noticed Aisharya’s fondness for Kannan. Moorthy won the court case.

In the upcoming episode, Dhanam and the family will worry about the verdict on Moorthy’s inheritance property. Moorthy will announce to the family that he wins the court case. The family will decide to pay Radhika. And they will plan to build a supermarket. The family will feel elated. They will discuss why to do with the money. Kathir will give an idea to Moorthy. He will advise to open any shop except the supermarket. Dhanam will go to the temple.

Dhanam will meet Malli at the temple.

Dhanam will introduce herself as Moorthy’s wife to Malli. Malli will hesitate to talk to Dhanam. Dhanam will get her mobile number. Dhanam will inform the family that tomorrow someone is going to visit our home. The family will wonder who will be?

Will Dhanam invite Malli to Moorthy’s house?Will Kathir have time to study? When will Kathir inform Moorthy about Kannan?

