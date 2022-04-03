Will Ellyse Perry play Finals of World Cup 2022?

Australia might have qualified for the finals of the 2022 Women’s World Cup, but, they have a big issue to sort out before the final as they have to decide on the availability of Ellyse Perry for Sunday.

Perry has been suffering from back spasms for the majority of the tournament. The severity of the injury resulted in her missing the last league match against Bangladesh and the Semi-Final game against West Indies. Annabel Sutherland has been filling her position in her absence and has been performing well.

Perry who’s had an unfortunate history of missing World Cup Finals had also missed the 2020 T20 World Cup Final against team India 2 years ago due to injury. The veteran all-rounder has been a major figure in the Australian…