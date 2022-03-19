Will Future Group take back Big Bazaar from Reliance’s possession? Huge fall in stock – Future Group Reliance Dispute Big Bazaar s Future is in Dark as Stocks slump again tutd

BUSINESS

Will Future Group take back Big Bazaar from Reliance's possession? Huge fall in stock

Posted on

The picture is not clear about the ‘Future’ of Future Group. The company had announced plans to sell its stores to Reliance Retail about a year and a half ago. After this Amazon started opposing this proposed deal. The protest started since then is not taking its name to stop. Due to this, those investing in the shares of Future Group company are suffering the most.

In the last week of February, there were many such reports that Reliance Retail has taken over many stores of Future Retail. Along with this, there was also a report that Mukesh Ambani’s company is engaged in rebranding the stores of Future Retail.

Meanwhile, Future Retail on Wednesday said it is committed to get back its stores, which have been taken over by Reliance Industries. The Kishore Biyani-led company said that it was surprised by this move of Reliance Industries. Future Retail has said that it will now take steps to get its stores back.

With this announcement of the company, the shares of Future Group companies broke down. Shares of Future Retail closed at Rs 38.80, down 8.17 per cent on Thursday. During the day’s trading, the company’s stock had fallen by Rs 38.30 at one time. This is the 52-week low of the company’s stock.

The stock of Future Lifestyle Fashions also fell 10.09 per cent to Rs 40.55 on Thursday. During the day’s trading, this stock had broken up to Rs 39.50 at one time. This is the 52 week low of the stock of this company.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd’s stock of Future Group also closed at Rs 52.90, down 5.96 per cent. The stock of the company had broken up to Rs 52.65 at one time. This is the company’s lowest level of 52 weeks.

