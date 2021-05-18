Will He Fall For Me? – (Episode 2)

Encounter the Handsome Boy of the School

Riddhu’s POV

While I am walking over the corridor . My innocent eyes fell on the handsome boy of the school . It seems like he is approching me . When he approching near and near my heart started to beating fast as if it can come out at any moment . I felt butterflies flying in my stomach . He just me and went but our hands coincidently touched eachother’s hand and chill spines are send inside me and I could feel it . In physically present mentally absent state I started walking further with Sejal and then hit my head on the wall before me . I realize that I was dreaming and is about to go but wait I didn’t hit a normal wall its the china wall of the school . Yes hit on a tall boy who is 6 inch in high . I just lifted my head to see the china wall and here come a shock for me . For some seconds I froze and the great wall of chine brought me back to reality by snapping his fingers before my face .

I with my cute puppy eyes again looked at him and said

I : Sorry

The Great wall of china : really you are saying sorry riddhima . Daily you come by this way even I come by this way and daily you hit the same way and say me sorry . I don’t know when you are going to come out from your dreaming world . Its ok leave . BTW did you see Arav sir ?

I : I saw him in principal sir’s cabin vansh .

Yes its vansh the most handsome boy of our school .

Vansh : OK thank you

I : No mention

Saying so we both left in opposite direction .

I must say that vansh is the most handsome person of the school . All the girls fall for him even I had Fallen for him when I saw him feeding a street dog and was taking it with him because I love dogs more than humans and I respect dogs more than humans as they don’t betray or cheat us . If you think its a infactuation or attracting no its not whenever I see him he will be studying or helping someone . This is the reason I had fallen for him even sejal don’t know about it . Only myself and Riansh know about it . Though vansh is my senior I know him because he is my father’s friend’s son . He used come to my home with his family and even our went to his house also . Whenever he used to come here or I used to go there he will be always with Aryan bhai only . Both Aryan bhai and Vansh share good bond like brothers . I am only soul who will be always doing something with my phone or readings some books during this dinner session between the two families cause no one is there to talk or play with me or no one is in my age to accompany me and even I secretly look at vansh when no one notices . Thought I don’t know a lot about vansh from childhood I had a crush on him and now it turned to love . Seems like I reached my classroom as I entered the classroom all the students were talking and some groups talks , gossips , serials and some about studies . There are many studious creature in my class who think that they will always win . But I am not such person who always mug up . I am not a book worm . I sometime listen to the or I will disturb sejal who will be writing the classwork . As I am in the last bench sometimes I used to eat snacks with sejal during the class and it will be shared for the last 2 benches in the last and middle row . I am a carefree girl who wants to create memories than scoring marks in the exam . I have 5 best friends who are my world , they are sejal , daksha , ragini , tara who are in my class and harsha is in next class . We always used to enjoy in a gang and every teachers in the school regard us as good students . Opps it seems teacher has come .

I hope you all like it . Please comment your views friends . Your comments matter alot for me . Thank you your comments in the previous episode it meant a lot for me .