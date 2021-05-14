Will He Fall For Me? Intro

Hi I am RakhiSaahir a silent reader . This is my first Fanfition I hope you all will love and support it . Please suggest and tell your views in the comment section .

Meet the Characters of the Plot

Rrahul Sudir as Vansh Raisinghania – The handsome boy of the school . All the girls fall for his look . Studying in class XI – A

Helly Shah as Riddhima Varma – A naughty girl studying in VIII – F . She is a day dreamer who always dreams of her crush . ( crush will be revealed later ) . Queen of the house . whatever she wants she gets by hook or crook . Pampered by all the family members .

Vishal Vashishtha as Kabir Varma – Brother of Riddhima and Aryan . A mature and responsible brother and son + soon to be boyfriend of ( will be revealed . till then guess ). Best friend of Varun and Angre . Studying 2nd year college .

Manasvi Vashist as Aryan Varma – Younger brother of Kabir + Elder brother of Riddhima . The One who always start the fight with our dreaming princess Riddhu . Studying 12th std .

Alisha Panwar as Tara Deep Varma – Wife of Deep . Mother of our Mature + responsible kabir and Naughty Riddhima and Aryan . Works in RV enterprises as a partner . Sweet and kind hearted woman . Loves her children alot.

Arjun Bijlani as Deep Varma – Husband of Tara . Father of our Mature+ responsible kabir and Naugthy Riyan . CEO of RV enterprises . Business friend of Ajay Raisinghania

Bhavya Katri as Uma Raisinghania – Mother of our handsome boy Vansh Raisinghania and Ishani. She is a homemaker . Loves her children alot . Loves her husband to the core and cares for her family always .

Mihir Mishra as Ajay Raisinghania – Father of Vansh and Ishani . Husband of Uma . Business friend of Deep Varma

Chandni Sharma as Ishani Raisinghania – Elder Sister of Vansh . Daughter of Ajay and Uma . Studying 2nd year college . Loves her brother alot . Always supports vansh and takes his side as will as scolds him when he did any mistake . Collegemate of Kabir Varma . Best friend of Sia Mehra .

Meenakshi Sethi as Indrani Raisinghania – Dadi of Vansh and Ishani . Mother of Ajay and MIL of Uma. Loves her grandchildren alot and her wish is to see vansh as a responsible boy .

The story mainly plots Riansh rest will be supporting roles