Will Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford return for ‘After’ prequel? – Film TMT

Who doesn’t love a great romance? As an adolescent, you could have additionally indulged within the huge world of Wattpad. Wattpad supplies a wide range of tales together with fanfictions. Anna Todd wrote one of the in style fanfictions and Wattpad tales of all time – After. Due to the web, Todd was in a position to deliver her e-book to life within the type of a film franchise.

Will the After franchise proceed or will it crash and burn? Will Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Josephine Langford stick round? Let’s dive into the salacious particulars.

Spoiler warning!

From web page to display screen

After is a broadly recognized Y.A. (younger grownup) e-book sequence with the protagonist being primarily based on One Path member and musician Harry Kinds. Cue the swoons and sighs. Heartthrob Harry Kinds was clearly a serious promoting level to tens of millions of teenage followers. The recognition of After introduced followers from everywhere in the world to Wattpad.

The love story between Harry (oops, Hardin) & Tessa is tumultuous, but it surely’s utterly charming. After, After We Collided, After We Fell, After Ever Comfortable, and prequel Earlier than had been launched as a e-book sequence primarily based on the recognition of the Wattpad variations. With hundreds of copies being offered worldwide, it turned obvious this franchise wasn’t slowing down.

In fact, manufacturing corporations caught wind of the recognition and determined to deliver the After franchise to the massive display screen. Finally, After the film was launched in 2019 and it starred Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin and Josephine Langford as Tessa. Followers ate up the display screen adaptation and had been already craving extra!

After We Collided was inevitably launched a yr later and we’re nonetheless asking Anna Todd to deliver us extra Hardin/Tessa motion!

Earlier than

Calling all After followers: extra motion pictures have been introduced! Does this imply we’ll be seeing extra of Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s Hardin? An upcoming addition might be “loosely” primarily based on Anna Todd’s prequel Earlier than, in accordance with Teen Vogue. The crew is hoping to deliver six motion pictures to the franchise in contrast to different in style franchises similar to The Starvation Video games which solely had 4.

Author & director Castille Landon spoke to Teen Vogue concerning the current information. “The After universe simply retains increasing. The fandom, and the way excited they’re and their enter, it actually does encourage us all as creators each single day.” Landon hopes to delve extra into Hardin’s darkish and twisted previous with future motion pictures on the horizon.

“He’s gone by plenty of trauma in his household life and in his relationships, and [we’ll] see extra of that messiness earlier than he meets Tessa, and the way that have adjustments him.” Teen Vogue experiences that the youthful model of Hardin will not be performed by Hero Fiennes Tiffin. We’re not crying . . . you’re crying!

After Ever Comfortable

Earlier than isn’t the one movie addition that’s been introduced. Anna Todd’s After Ever Comfortable will present every little thing the crew must increase the After universe. Tessa & Hardin’s youngsters will take middle stage on this follow-up film. Emery & Auden would be the focus alongside their cousin Addy, who had been launched within the epilogue of the After Ever Comfortable e-book.

“Emery, Auden, and Addy are fairly beloved by the followers. We’ve all gotten plenty of inquiries about what occurs with the youngsters,” Landon informed Teen Vogue. “It’s actually wonderful truly to see how the fanbase is in these characters, though they’re actually solely superficially launched within the books. Individuals have latched onto them due to their love for Hardin and Tessa.”

Whereas Tessa and Hardin will seem in cameos, Fiennes-Tiffin & Langford received’t reprise their roles. This doesn’t imply we received’t be seeing Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Josephine Langford anymore. After We Fell is scheduled to be launched later this yr and we’re already on the sting of our seats.

—

Will you be sticking round for the After franchises growth? Are you able to say goodbye to Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Josephine Langford? Tell us your theories within the feedback.