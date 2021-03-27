Will James Charles get cancelled? These hilarious memes say “yes” – Film Daily

With David Dobrik & The Vlog Squad caught in the midst of an ongoing cancellation, different problematic influencers would possibly discover themselves taking a look at social media backlash as properly. A type of controversial personalities is James Charles, the wonder YouTuber & make-up artist with quite a lot of unsavory allegations underneath his belt. Charles can be the star of numerous memes, constructive & damaging.

Up to now, James Charles has by some means been in a position to hold thriving on-line regardless of having been accused of grooming underage followers. However you know the way the web goes, they’ll activate you in a second – particularly in the event that they’ve already succeeded at making David Dobrik cry. With that in thoughts, let’s take a look at latest tweets and memes relating to James Charles. Is the cancellation writing on the wall?

within the midst of david dobrik drama lets not neglect james charles allegedly groomed a minor😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/3608OSZJ5f – kiki (@kikikuiroz) March 19, 2021

Always remember

The story about James Charles texting inappropriately with a minor is just not that outdated, although it could really feel historical in internet-time. We’d like reminders now & then.

cancel tradition is poisonous however cease giving celebrities like David Dobrik, James Charles, the Lopez brothers, and so forth a platform when individuals have come ahead with allegations involving [email protected], gr00ming, and shit. I am sick and bored with it. pic.twitter.com/GkFtctdteR – nisa 🐛 (@nisacocooo) March 17, 2021

In unhealthy firm

Not a great search for James Charles when memes begin grouping him with David Dobrik & the Lopez Brothers. Not a great search for any of them, actually.

david dobrik, who truly wasn’t the one who dedicated the crimes, misplaced every part, whereas james charles misplaced just about nothing in anyway and was even given a children selection award the following night time after the allegations got here to a climax and he publicly admitted to a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/fgCATtORQ6 – Margo “Free Britney Bi Pixie” Indigo (@Margolndigo) March 23, 2021

Getting authorized

It is perhaps too quickly to say David Dobrik misplaced “every part” – although he’s actually misplaced a number of sponsors. That mentioned, this Twitter person went so far as trying up the definition of “Federal Sexting Crimes”, only for you, James Charles.

David Dobrik: *allows buddy to sexually assault ladies for his vlogs, will get cancelled and loses most of his sponsors* James Charles: *admits to allegedly sexting a minor, the third minor in 6 months, continues to collab with minors and main manufacturers* pic.twitter.com/2M30hekJuf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

Once you put it like that . . .

Yikes. This David Dobrik disaster has actually fired up some brutal James Charles memes, hasn’t it? Won’t be too lengthy earlier than different James Charles associates begin being referred to as out for supporting him.

james charles texting 14 12 months olds pic.twitter.com/SGinWFUBhG — adam mcintyre (@allegedly_adam) March 19, 2021

Teenage textland

Okay, yeah, besides we’re fairly certain James Charles doesn’t use a flip telephone.

IF DAVID DOBRIK IS FACING THE REPERCUSSIONS OF HIS ACTIONS BY ENABLING PREDATORY BEHAVIOUR. JAMES CHARLES SHOULD FACE REPERCUSSIONS FOR ACTUALLY BEING A PREDATOR. 🔊🔊READ THAT AGAIN🔊🔊 – CEHOE (@PaigeChristieUK) March 22, 2021

Sincerely, David Dobrik

This submit doesn’t even finish there. The thread goes on to name out Jeffree Star too. Informed ya, they’re happening.

The entire David Dobrik and James Charles conditions are the the explanation why I refuse to have idols. pic.twitter.com/nJeb3LFfw6 – Janie (@pinklo__) March 23, 2021

Aww

Not all James Charles memes are about anger and requires justice. Some are merely about heartbreak. For some individuals, that is like discovering out Santa Claus isn’t actual. Or slightly, like discovering out Santa Claus texts nudes to underage followers.

whereas i’m glad that david dobrik and the remainder of the vlog squad are going through repercussions for his or her actions, this vitality must be the identical for james charles. he’s appearing like every part is okay and preferred tweets discrediting the sufferer. when will he face the implications ? — Tia Worth (@tiaprice26) March 23, 2021

No sympathy

Most opinions referencing the David Dobrik state of affairs attempt to make it clear they don’t assist the Vlog Squad or their chief – they only assume James Charles ought to go down as properly.

David Dobrik misplaced so many sponsors he needed to put that video up lol you may inform it’s not real however I assure in per week or two all it will fade away prefer it did with James Charles & Jeffree star pic.twitter.com/TZ1vsvUcvr — Ceo x Draco ❼ (@ATK_Draco) March 23, 2021

Skepticism

Then once more, some James Charles memes are there merely to specific a scarcity of religion within the on-line neighborhood as a complete.

how i sleep at night time understanding i by no means purchased shane dawson, james charles, jeffree star, or david dobrik merch pic.twitter.com/5K472g5xe4 — sakura’s gf (@renataaajmz) March 18, 2021

Clear conscience

Are you telling us it’s doable to pay attention to all these influencer-related scandals with out having given any of them a dime? Thoughts. Blown.