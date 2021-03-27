Will James Charles get cancelled? These hilarious memes say “yes” – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

With David Dobrik & The Vlog Squad caught in the midst of an ongoing cancellation, different problematic influencers would possibly discover themselves taking a look at social media backlash as properly. A type of controversial personalities is James Charles, the wonder YouTuber & make-up artist with quite a lot of unsavory allegations underneath his belt. Charles can be the star of numerous memes, constructive & damaging.

Up to now, James Charles has by some means been in a position to hold thriving on-line regardless of having been accused of grooming underage followers. However you know the way the web goes, they’ll activate you in a second – particularly in the event that they’ve already succeeded at making David Dobrik cry. With that in thoughts, let’s take a look at latest tweets and memes relating to James Charles. Is the cancellation writing on the wall?

Contents hide
1 Always remember
2 In unhealthy firm
3 Getting authorized
4 Once you put it like that . . .
5 Teenage textland
6 Sincerely, David Dobrik
7 Aww
8 No sympathy
9 Skepticism
10 Clear conscience

Always remember

The story about James Charles texting inappropriately with a minor is just not that outdated, although it could really feel historical in internet-time. We’d like reminders now & then.

In unhealthy firm

Not a great search for James Charles when memes begin grouping him with David Dobrik & the Lopez Brothers. Not a great search for any of them, actually.

Getting authorized

It is perhaps too quickly to say David Dobrik misplaced “every part” – although he’s actually misplaced a number of sponsors. That mentioned, this Twitter person went so far as trying up the definition of “Federal Sexting Crimes”, only for you, James Charles.

Once you put it like that . . .

Yikes. This David Dobrik disaster has actually fired up some brutal James Charles memes, hasn’t it? Won’t be too lengthy earlier than different James Charles associates begin being referred to as out for supporting him.

Teenage textland

Okay, yeah, besides we’re fairly certain James Charles doesn’t use a flip telephone.

Sincerely, David Dobrik

This submit doesn’t even finish there. The thread goes on to name out Jeffree Star too. Informed ya, they’re happening.

Aww

Not all James Charles memes are about anger and requires justice. Some are merely about heartbreak. For some individuals, that is like discovering out Santa Claus isn’t actual. Or slightly, like discovering out Santa Claus texts nudes to underage followers.

No sympathy

Most opinions referencing the David Dobrik state of affairs attempt to make it clear they don’t assist the Vlog Squad or their chief – they only assume James Charles ought to go down as properly.

Skepticism

Then once more, some James Charles memes are there merely to specific a scarcity of religion within the on-line neighborhood as a complete.

Clear conscience

Are you telling us it’s doable to pay attention to all these influencer-related scandals with out having given any of them a dime? Thoughts. Blown.

x