ENTERTAINMENT

Will Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s Floridian victim speak out now? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
A new woman is speaking out now against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hear her harrowing story of abuse at the hands of the socialites.

More than a year after Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and eventual suicide in prison, victims of the financier’s alleged sex trafficking operation are still coming forward. In a new report in the Miami Herald, harrowing new allegations have surfaced surrounding an alleged new victim.

A lawsuit filed against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate last week claims that Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly raped a then twenty-six year old real estate broker living in South Florida. The claim further purports that Epstein forced the young woman to have sex with high profile associates, including a local Floridian judge.

According to the Miami Herald this claim is different to the others that have surfaced in recent times. The publication claims the details surrounding these new allegations are “far more sinister” than previous claims. Come with us as we unpack the latest Epstein & Maxwell bombshell.

A new woman is speaking out now against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hear her harrowing story of abuse at the hands of the socialites.

Contents hide
1 The allegations
2 Continued abuse

The allegations

According to the lawsuit filed, the identity of the complainant is currently undisclosed. Listed as “Jane Doe”, the only details surrounding her identity is that she was a twenty-six year old native of Turkey who was living in Florida at the time. She was there working as a real estate agent.

Jane Doe allegedly met Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell at a party thrown by her employer, whose identity also remains confidential at this time. Epstein was using the real estate firm to acquire a property. Jane Doe completed her task and was instructed not to reveal the identity of the tenant or process Epstein’s own identification.

Epstein tried convincing Jane Doe to work for him, providing her with expensive gifts and the promise of favorable employment for her husband as incentives. Doe was allegedly hired to work for Epstein as his hairdresser, an occupation to which she was trained in, and was summoned to Epstein’s mansion under the guise of cutting his hair.

A new woman is speaking out now against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hear her harrowing story of abuse at the hands of the socialites.

The newly filed lawsuit alleges that upon her arrival at Epstein’s mansion, Epstein & Maxwell brutally raped her. According to Doe, a gun was present at the scene as a coercion tactic intended to incite fear & compliance.

After the act, Doe claims she told Epstein & Maxwell that she was going to call the police, but Maxwell informed Doe that the police had already been notified. Two men allegedly arrived at the mansion and claimed they were police officers. The current lawsuit alleges that these threatened to arrest her for prostituion and deport her.

Further allegations allege that Epstein then further threatened the woman, telling her that her boy would end up in a local waterway filled with alligators if she attempted retaliation against Epstein & Maxwell.

A new woman is speaking out now against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hear her harrowing story of abuse at the hands of the socialites.

Continued abuse

The current lawsuit alleges Epstein continued to abuse Jane Doe after that first day. According to the suit, Epstein repeatedly raped Jane Doe in front of her eight-year-old son and continued to use Homeland Security and other high profile U.S law enforcement agencies such as the FBI to coerce her.

As many of other Epstein’s victims allege, Jane Doe claims she was forced to have sex with men other than Epstein as well. She was allegedly told to lie about her age, projecting the idea that she was a seventeen-year-old virgin, and she was videotaped & photographed in sexually compromising situations.

A new woman is speaking out now against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Hear her harrowing story of abuse at the hands of the socialites.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse continued for some time. Maxwell allegedly confiscated Jane Doe’s passport to prevent her from leaving the country. According to the suit, Jane Doe was too afraid for her, and her son’s safety to report the crimes at the time. She was also worried that any case brought forth could bring great shame to her Muslim family.

It is unclear if Jane Doe’s identity will be released to the public at this point. However, if this civil case rules in favor of the complainant, questions about the implications these proceedings could have for Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case arise.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial in a New York prison for charges relating to her participation in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell’s trial is scheduled for July 2021.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top