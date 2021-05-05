Will Kannamma fulfill Lakshmi wish?: Bharathi kannamma

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Bharathi argued with Kannamma. Viewers will see that Kannamma will fulfilling Lakshmi wish.

In Today’s episode we see; Kannamma is cleaning the floor while thinking about Bharathi’s weird behaviour. She thinks that he already made her life stain and his blood stain to add in her floor. She thinks why did he questioning Kannamma about Venba Where about? What’s her connection with her? How could he think that she jealoused of her? He already ruined her life and not even allowing her to live in peace. Lakshmi comes there and questions her about the person whom visited her in car? kannamma managed to answer her questions. Soundarya worries about Kannamma. Akhil confronts her. Soundarya shares her grief to him. She shares her doubt to him that Bharathi may argued with Kannamma that’s why he got hurt. He is hiding it from her. Akhil assures to her nothing like that he will take care of it. Kannamma and Sumathi doing pooja to their new business. Tulasi gives chocolate to kids for opening new business. Tulasi asks Kannamma to spend time with Lakshmi on her birthday. Kannamma shares to her that she has work to do on that day. Kannamma informs it to Lakshmi but she makes faces.

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Kannamma will assure to Lakshmi that she will take her out and will buy all her favourite things to her. Lakshmi will visit temple along with Kannamma and Kumar. Lakshmi will question Kannamma why did everyone praying god in different way? Kannamma will explain the reason to her. Lakshmi will share her weird wish to her. She will say to Kannamma that she wishes to stand near god idol and wants to do pooja to it.

