ENTERTAINMENT

Will Kannamma fulfill Lakshmi wish?: Bharathi kannamma

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Bharathi argued with Kannamma. Viewers will see that Kannamma will fulfilling Lakshmi wish.

In Today’s episode we see; Kannamma is cleaning the floor while thinking about Bharathi’s weird behaviour. She thinks that he already made her life stain and his blood stain to add in her floor. She thinks why did he questioning Kannamma about Venba Where about? What’s her connection with her? How could he think that she jealoused of her? He already ruined her life and not even allowing her to live in peace. Lakshmi comes there and questions her about the person whom visited her in car? kannamma managed to answer her questions. Soundarya worries about Kannamma. Akhil confronts her. Soundarya shares her grief to him. She shares her doubt to him that Bharathi may argued with Kannamma that’s why he got hurt. He is hiding it from her. Akhil assures to her nothing like that he will take care of it. Kannamma and Sumathi doing pooja to their new business. Tulasi gives chocolate to kids for opening new business. Tulasi asks Kannamma to spend time with Lakshmi on her birthday. Kannamma shares to her that she has work to do on that day. Kannamma informs it to Lakshmi but she makes faces.

In upcoming episode viewers will see; Kannamma will assure to Lakshmi that she will take her out and will buy all her favourite things to her. Lakshmi will visit temple along with Kannamma and Kumar. Lakshmi will question Kannamma why did everyone praying god in different way? Kannamma will explain the reason to her. Lakshmi will share her weird wish to her. She will say to Kannamma that she wishes to stand near god idol and wants to do pooja to it.

What will happen next? Will Kannamma fulfill Lakshmi’s wish? Will Lakshmi celebrate her birthday with Hema?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

23
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top