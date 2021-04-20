ENTERTAINMENT

Will Kannamma learn the truth?: Bharathi Kannamma

Will Kannamma learn the truth?: Bharathi Kannamma

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Bharathi kannamma is known Vijay television present. This present has it’s separate fan base for the distinctive love story. Earlier we noticed that Kumar returned the report back to Bharathi. Now we will likely be see that Kannamma will be taught that Bharathi didn’t do second marriage.

Within the At present’s episode we see; Venba goes to gather the report. She fears that Bharathi will discover the report and skim it. Kannamma calls to Kumar and learns from him that he’s going to return the report in Hema’s home for Lakshmi. Kannamma thinks that Lakshmi is doing pointless issues. She asks him to return the file in hospital and are available again quickly. Kumar hears sufferers are praising Bharathi. He returns the report back to Bharathi and leaves. Bharathi informs to Venba concerning the file. Venba fears Bharathi will see it. Bharathi tries to verify the report however Venba reaches there to cease him. She needs to destroy the report. Akhil items one gown to Anjali. She likes the gown and wears it. She complaints that gown is tight for her. He teases her that she gained weight. Each spends high quality time with one another.
Lakshmi and Hema are ready for Kannamma. She fears that she will likely be caught if Hema involves know the reality. Hema asks Kannamma to feed her. Lakshmi dislikes it. Kannamma feels to Lakshmi too. Pandith comes to satisfy Soundarya. He shares to her about temple issues.

Within the upcoming episode Soundarya and Akhil will go to Kannamma’s home. She’s going to inform to her that they went to temple and are available right here to offer the Prasad to her. Kannamma will query them why are they right here Lakshmi will see them? Soundarya will ask Kannamma to disclose all the reality to Lakshmi then. Kannamma will says to her that she has new daughter in regulation in house. Soundarya will query her who’s she mentioning? Kannamma will point out Venba’s title. Soundarya will asks to her why is she blabbering? Bharathi will say that’s the reality.

What’s going to occur subsequent? What will likely be Venba’s subsequent transfer? When will Bharathi get to know the reality? Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions keep tuned with our web page for extra updates.

