Will Kawhi Leonard return for the playoffs? How the Clippers’ star affects the NBA’s Western Conference playoff picture

Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and Paul George for most of the season, the LA Clippers have qualified for the play-in tournament with a chance of making the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Clippers are starting to recover at the right time. George, along with Norman Powell, is returning from injuries just before the end of the regular season. Both players are expected to be available for Tuesday’s 7 vs 8 play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

If the Clippers can take a win over the Timberwolves, they will claim the No. 7 seed in the West and face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. If the Clippers lose, they face the winner of the nine-ten game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio…