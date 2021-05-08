ENTERTAINMENT

Will Malli meet Moorthy?: Pandian Stores

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, Mulla narrated the past to Meena. Moorthy took Dhanam to the hospital for a checkup. Moorthy requested Jeeva. Kannan sought Kathir’s forgiveness. Kannan felt guilty. Kannan regretted his mistake and apologized to Kathir. Kathir forgave Kannan. Kathir decided to cook for his family. Kannan opened up his problem to Aishwarya. Kasthuri and Aishwarya visited Dhanam’s home. Meena noticed Aisharya’s fondness for Kannan. Moorthy won the court case. Moorthy decided to build a shop. Dhanam met Malli at the temple.

In the upcoming episode, Dhanam will decide to reunite Malli with his family.
Dhanam will tell Mulla to invite Murugan and Parvathy home. The next day, Dhanam will wait for Malli. Murugan and Parvathy will visit Moorthy’s home. Parvathy will ask Dhanam why are you invite us. Dhanam will tell them to wait for a while. Moorthy will receive a call. He will go to the shop. Dhanam will urge him to stay for a while.
Moorthy will inform Murugan and Parvathy and leaves the home. Dhanam will welcome Malli.Malli will hesitate to come.
Malli will meet Murugan, Parvathy.The family will furious after seeing Malli at their home.Parvathy will tell her to go out of the home.

Will Malli meet Moorthy? When will Kathir inform Moorthy about Kannan?
Will Kathir have time to study?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Pandian stores, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.

