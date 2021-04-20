Will Manohar find a suitable girl for Varun? Mouna Raagam

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay television widespread present “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s one other season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is steady with a leap of 12 years. This time viewers gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we noticed that Manohar challenged Karthick. Now we will probably be see that Manohar will take vow

Within the final episode we noticed; Manohar visited Karthick home to apologize to him. Kadhambari mentioned to him that she trusted him rather a lot however he broke her belief on him. Manohar mentioned to them that he didn’t deliberately hidden it from them. He knowledgeable to him that Varun had small downside. He was taking drugs for it so he will probably be alright quickly. Kadhambari questioned him was he right here to speak in regards to the alliance? Manohar denied it and knowledgeable to them that he was there to apologize. He don’t needed to see the crack of their friendship due to the issue. Rukmani lashed out at Manohar and badmouthed on Varun. She talked about him as Psychological. Manohar bought offended and supported Varun. He challenged them that he’ll carry out Varun marriage in 7 days and left. Sruthi lashes out her dad and mom for insulted Manohar.

In At present’s episode we see; Sruthi complaints to her dad and mom that they don’t cared about her future. In the event that they take care of her then they’d have suppose that she wished to marry Tharun. She informs to them that Manohar cuts his all ties with them then how will he permit his son to marry her. Rukmani says to her that Manohar will certainly fail in his problem. Karthick advices to Sruthi that Tharun loves another person so cease being obsess with him. Sruthi leaves from there in tears. Kadhambari argues with Karthick. Karthick says to her that he don’t wanna see one other Kadhambari in Sruthi. Kadhambari scolds him and leaves. Sruthi searches for Sathya and learns from the workers that she is on depart. Sruthi asks Karthick to fireplace Sathya from job. Sathya asks assist to Sukumar. He informs to her that he has no cash in his hand. Manohar informs the whole lot to Sheela. He takes a vow to carry out Varun’s marriage in 7 days. Tharun learns the reality.

What’s going to occur subsequent? Will Tharun overlook Sathya? How will Sathya going to rescue Mallika? Will Manohar win in his problem?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our web page for extra updates.