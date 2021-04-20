ENTERTAINMENT

Will Manohar find a suitable girl for Varun? Mouna Raagam

Avatar
By
Posted on
Will Manohar find a suitable girl for Varun? Mouna Raagam

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay television widespread present “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s one other season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is steady with a leap of 12 years. This time viewers gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we noticed that Manohar challenged Karthick. Now we will probably be see that Manohar will take vow

Within the final episode we noticed; Manohar visited Karthick home to apologize to him. Kadhambari mentioned to him that she trusted him rather a lot however he broke her belief on him. Manohar mentioned to them that he didn’t deliberately hidden it from them. He knowledgeable to him that Varun had small downside. He was taking drugs for it so he will probably be alright quickly. Kadhambari questioned him was he right here to speak in regards to the alliance? Manohar denied it and knowledgeable to them that he was there to apologize. He don’t needed to see the crack of their friendship due to the issue. Rukmani lashed out at Manohar and badmouthed on Varun. She talked about him as Psychological. Manohar bought offended and supported Varun. He challenged them that he’ll carry out Varun marriage in 7 days and left. Sruthi lashes out her dad and mom for insulted Manohar.

In At present’s episode we see; Sruthi complaints to her dad and mom that they don’t cared about her future. In the event that they take care of her then they’d have suppose that she wished to marry Tharun. She informs to them that Manohar cuts his all ties with them then how will he permit his son to marry her. Rukmani says to her that Manohar will certainly fail in his problem. Karthick advices to Sruthi that Tharun loves another person so cease being obsess with him. Sruthi leaves from there in tears. Kadhambari argues with Karthick. Karthick says to her that he don’t wanna see one other Kadhambari in Sruthi. Kadhambari scolds him and leaves. Sruthi searches for Sathya and learns from the workers that she is on depart. Sruthi asks Karthick to fireplace Sathya from job. Sathya asks assist to Sukumar. He informs to her that he has no cash in his hand. Manohar informs the whole lot to Sheela. He takes a vow to carry out Varun’s marriage in 7 days. Tharun learns the reality.

What’s going to occur subsequent? Will Tharun overlook Sathya? How will Sathya going to rescue Mallika? Will Manohar win in his problem?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our web page for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top