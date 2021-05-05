Will Mayan hide Kathi’s secret ?: Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier we saw that Muthuraj hurted Aishu . Viewers will see that Mayan will stop Kathi from hurting Muthuraj

In today’s episode we see; Muthuraj calls Aishu and asks her to bring his shoe. When she bring it there he asks her to clean it and help him to wear it. Nachiyar feels her heart is heavy after seeing it. Muthuraj starts badmouthing on her upbringing. He questions Aishu if she don’t do these things to him then who will do it for him? Whether her father or someone else? Navhiyar glares him and leaves from there. Kathi notices this all. Nachiyar starts crying thinking about it all. Saranya confronts her

Nachiyar says to her that Muthuraj is torturing Aishu. Neither she can’t question him nor accept Aishu back! She says to her that she was bearing everything for her brother. If he crosses his limit then she has no option then killing Muthuraj. Saranya asks her to stop thinking like this. She will solve this problem. Kathi sets goons to kill Muthuraj. Muthuraj comes to his way in drunken state. Goons starts attacking him. Kathi about to kill him Mayan stop him. Kathi shares to him that he is doing everything for Mayan sake. He is important to him then anything.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Mayan will take Kathi near Gayathri. He will scold Kathi in front of Gayathri. She will ask him to say the reason before beating him. Mayan will reveals to her that Kathi tried to kill Muthuraj to save Aishu from him. Gayathri will shock to hear it. Mayan will say that Kathi don’t know to hold knife straightly but he tried to kill Muthuraj. He will complain that he didn’t think about Gayathri before taking that step. Mayan will ask him to hide this matter from all and leaves.

What will happen next? Will Mayan take the blame on himself? How will Maha react to his wound? Whom will teach a lesson to Muthuraj?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates