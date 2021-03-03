“Will Michael Jordan play us 3v1 for home?”: MJ’s Chicago home gets half of $ 29 million on new listings, no takers yet. sport

Michael Jordan has listed his Chicago home on sale for almost 9 years. But there has been no taker for the $ 14.9 million property.

The estate is located in Highland Park, suburban Illinois, about 25 miles from the city of Chicago. Jordan lived in it for 19 years, and took all the care of the world to plan and make it to his taste.

The property is spread over a humongous area of ​​56,000 square feet. There is practically nothing you cannot find within the property. A pond, custom golf put, and a wine room are some of the luxury features of the home.

The house was listed in March 2012 at a sale price of $ 29 million. Given its distance from the city and the surrounding area, this price tag was considered too harsh. Thus, the market has contributed to practically halve its current listed price.

Why Michael Jordan failed to sell his house

For one thing, this house is not the most desirable of locations for its price range. Most homes of this size in this area are close to Lake Michigan, a few miles from Jordan’s former home.

“Buyers at that level in that area want to be closer to the lake,” a real estate agent said.

“At any given time you have these homes that are a lot of gross-fixes for the area that is marketed for a very long time,” said Gail Lissner of Integra Realty Resources.

Since listing the house in 2012, Jordan has paid more than $ 1 million in property taxes. This expense will hardly dent his annual income. But even the billionaires, like their occupation, quickly wrapped up. There is no indication that this home sale is in that domain.