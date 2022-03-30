Will Nottingham Forest get a cash benefit if Matty Cash leaves Aston Villa this summer?

Former Nottingham Forest ace Matty Cash joins Aston Villa in 2020. But now the Polish international wants Atletico Madrid.

Cash, 24, is a product of the Nottingham Forest youth academy, having made his first-team debut for the club in 2016.

The right winger would make 141 appearances in all competitions for the Reds before being sealed Reported £16million transferred to Aston Villa.

And Cash has continued his progress in the Premier League – this season he has made 29 appearances for Villa, scoring three and assisting.

He has also become a deliberate player with Poland, who have now earned themselves a handful of caps.

But as Atletico Madrid’s links emerge, are Nottingham Forest in line for a payday?

The short and simple answer is…