Will Parvathy reveal Mayan’s truth to Rathinavelu? Naam Iruvar Namku Iruvar

Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame “Nam Iruvar Namak Iruvar season 2” never fails to entertain its audience with it’s interesting plot. Earlier it’s seen that

Maha alert Mayan about Rathinavelu’s health. Now it’s will be see that Parvathy will giving time to Maha, just to confess all truth to Rathinavelu!

In the previous episode we saw; Maha asked Mayan to think a way to convince Rathinavelu. Maha felt like vomitting. Mayan misunderstood that Maha expecting. He teased her, Maha informed to Mayan that she didn’t expecting but food poison. Even Nachiyar and Saranya vomitted early. Chidambaram cane to meet Nachiyar. He asked Nachiyar to arrange Aishu’s marriage soon. Nachiyar said to him it won’t look good, if they arranged Aishu marriage before Saranya. Chidambaram gave a reason to her that Muthuraj won’t feel good if he see her often. Vadivu came there and questioned them why are they discussing about Muthuraj’s marriage without her? Nachiyar shared to her that are discussed about Aishu’s marriage. Vadivu blamed Nachiyar and left Muthuraj lashes out at Chidambaram for took a move against him. Gayathri requested Muthuraj to leave Aishu.

In Today’s episode we see; Muthuraj using Gayathri’s situation to insult her character. Muthuraj asks Gayathri to be his one night stand. Gayathri slaps him in anger! Muthuraj tries to return it, but Kathi stop him. Muthuraj tries to create misunderstanding between Kathi and Gayathri by using this situation! Kathi gives a smart reply to him. Kathi warns Gayathri to stay away from Mithuraj. He assures to Gayathri that he will solve Aishu’s matter. Parvathy and Rathinavelu visits Maha’s house. Mayan praises Rathinavelu’s new transformation. Kathi too joins with him. Parvathy starts scolding Mayan. She is bringing past incidents while talking. Rathinavelu stops her. Maha takes Parvathy with her. Rathinavelu appologizes to Mayan behalf of Parvathy. Maha asks Parvathy to leave this matter. Parvathy scolds Maha and asks her to take a decision soon. Maha deny it. Parvathy slaps her in anger! She gives 10 days time to Maha. Mayan appologizes to Rathinavelu. He is trying to confess the truth to Rathinavelu. Will he confess the truth? What will be Rathinavelu’s reaction?

What will happen next? How will Aishu escape from Muthuraj’s trap?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tuned with our space for more updates.