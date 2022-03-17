Will Paytm share fall by Rs 450? Investors stunned by today’s huge fall – Paytm shares fall 6 per cent after Macquarie new target rs 450 investor big loss tuta

After recovering a day, once again there was a huge drop in Paytm Stock on Thursday. On Wednesday, the stock had seen a rise of about 7 percent, but at the end of trading on Thursday, the stock fell 6.28 percent and closed at Rs 594.

Investors are nervous due to the continuous fall in the stock of Paytm. With the recovery in the stock on Wednesday, it seemed that the situation would be better now. But then the next day there was a huge fall in the stock. On Thursday, Paytm Stock shares opened at Rs 633 and closed at Rs 594.

Macquarie gave a target of Rs 450

A major reason for today’s decline is the new target of Macquarie Securities India. Macquarie has reduced the target of Paytm stock to Rs 450. Earlier, the brokerage firm had given a target of Rs 700. The decline in the stock of Paytm has dominated since the day of listing and is continuously rolling down. Weakness was seen in the stock of Paytm even during the strength of the market.

Paytm Stock has fallen about 28 percent in the last one month. While the Nifty recorded a fall of only 2 per cent during this period. The stock has broken 62 percent so far since the listing, so investors are bound to panic. In the last 5 days itself, the shares of Paytm company have fallen 23 percent.

RBI’s grip on Paytm

Earlier, RBI had asked to ban Paytm Payments Bank from adding new customers. Along with this, the bank was also asked to conduct a comprehensive audit of its IT system. Due to which there was a huge fall in the stock.

It is worth noting that the share of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications Ltd has been falling since the listing. Its listing was done on 18 November 2021. Its issue price was Rs 2,150. On the day of listing also there was a big drop in it and it came down to Rs 1,961.05.

Its issue price was Rs 2150, which has now fallen to Rs 594. That is, from the day of listing, this stock has fallen by Rs 1564 from its issue price. That is, those who have been allotted one lot of shares in the IPO, they have lost more than 9 thousand rupees.