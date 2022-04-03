Will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if...: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's warning | Latest News India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said he is not against any religion but his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers outside mosques. “Why do you need loudspeakers outside mosques? Were there loudspeakers when the religion was founded. If the government does not remove these MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa,” Raj Thackeray said in his Gudi Padwa address at the Shivaji Park rally on Saturday.

