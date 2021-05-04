Will Police investigate Swetha?: Yaradi Nee Mohini

Yaradi Nee Mohini Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Yaaradi Nee Mohini is a Tamil TV drama series about Vennila, a village girl, and her love for Muthurasan. But will Nambothri, who hates Vennila for being poor, separate Vennila and Muthurasan?.

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Swetha became suspicious when Muthurasan calls Kalpana. Swetha hired a woman to feed Thiruthani and told Vennila to stop feeding Thiruthani. Vennila lamented to Muthurasan about Swetha’s deeds. Swetha compelled Thiruthani to drink bottled milk. Kalai took Thiruthani to Vennila’s room to breastfeed. Swetha sensed the milk smell on Thiruthani. Swetha suspected that Vennila breastfeed Thiruthani. Swetha killed Bharani. Muthurasan came to Dr. Meenaka’s house.

In the upcoming episode, Muthurasan will learn the truth from Dr. Suschitra.

Muthurasan will come to Dr. Meenka’s house to find the truth. Dr. Meenka will fumble when he questions. She will try to hide the truth from Muthurasan.

Muthurasan will threaten Dr. Meenaka. Muthurasan will introduce himself to Menaka’s husband. Menaka will phone Swetha and will accuse Swetha. Swetha will lose her calm when she blames her.

Menaka will seek Swetha’s help. Swetha will agree to help Menaka. Menaka will escape from home. On the way, Menaka will collide on Gowtham’s bike. The villagers will talk in favor of Menaka when Gowtham argues. Menaka will escape from the spot. The villagers will stop Janani and Gowtham. She will go in a car.

Gotham will inform the Police about Menaka’s escape. Muthurasan will rush towards home to check Swetha.

Will Muthurasan find the truth?

Will Swetha separate Vennila from Muthurasan? Will Muthurasan accepts Swetha’s baby? How will Muthurasan deal with Swetha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.