Will Riddhima get the antidote to save Vansh?: Ishq Mein Marjawan

Standard present Ishq Mein Marjawan2 is gearing up for prime voltage drama within the upcoming episode with Vansh being poisoned.

Within the newest episode Riddhima organized a romantic candle mild dinner for Vansh. Vansh and Riddhima have been spending a romantic second. Abruptly Vansh’s well being received worse. The physician checked Vansh and advised that Vansh is poisoned. Riddhima received shocked. Physician took blood pattern to seek out out the poison title and the dosage. Later Angre introduced Vansh’s blood report. Vansh realized the poison title and realized Kiara poisoned him. Riddhima requested how a lot time is left to save lots of him. Vansh stated 48 hours. Riddhima received nervous and requested Vansh concerning the antidote.

Vansh discloses that Vyom has the antidote and he won’t give it. Riddhima advised Vansh that she’s going to get the antidote from Vyom and left the place. Vansh requested Angre to cease Riddhima as Vyom is harmful. Nonetheless Riddhima was decided to get the antidote. Angre determined to accompany Riddhima. Angre and Riddhima met Vyom. Riddhima begged Vyom to offer the antidote. Vyom stated that he had few circumstances and phoned Vansh. Vyom requested advised Vansh that he maintain Riddhima and Angre and requested Vansh to convey black field and take his spouse and Angre. Vansh agreed

Within the upcoming episode Vansh will come to Vyom. He’ll ask Vyom the place Riddhima and Angre are. Vyom will ask to offer the black field first. Vansh will scold Vyom and can attempt to hit him, however he’ll fall down. Vyom will level gun at Vansh. He’ll then change his thoughts and can say that Vansh solely has 7 hours left and can mock him.

Will Riddhima be capable of save Vansh? or Vyom will reach his plan to kill Vansh?

To know solutions to those questions preserve watching the present on Voot. To get newest updates preserve checking this house.