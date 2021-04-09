Will Roja fight back with Evils? Roja

ENTERTAINMENT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier we saw that Annapoorna blaming Roja. Now it’s will be see that Roja arguing with Yasodha.

In the previous episode we saw that Annapoorna blamed Roja for Manickam’s state. Roja denied it. Arjun complained that Anu didn’t shared blood to Annapoorna reasoning she don’t had same blood group of her. Arjun tried to explain them Anu is not Shenbagam’s daughter. Annapoorna supported Anu. Arjun donated blood to Manickam. Roja thanked him for donating blood to him.

In Today’s episode we see; Roja cries seeing Manickam’s state. Anu is teasing him. Roja gets angry and beats her for badmouthing her. Roja warns her to stay away from her matters. Roja further says her to hide this from everyone, orelse they will look down on her. Anu complaints to Arjun. But Arjun teases her back. Annapoorna and family feels emotional seeing his state. Shenbagam prays for him. Annapoorna blames Roja for Manickam’s state. Arjun teases Annapoorna. Arjun sends everyone home. Anu stands adamant not to go. He warns her and kick out of the room. Shenbagam approaches Amuthanyaki to get help from her. Shenbagam shares her fear with her. Amuthanayaki says to her that she will soon meet her family! Roja prays to Shenbagam. Anu brings Annapoorna there and provokes her against Roja! Annapoorna blames Roja for Manickam’s state.

In the upcoming episode it’s will be see that Yasodha mentions Roja as greedy person. Anu and Balu joins with her to badmouth on Roja. Annapoorna mentions Roja as ‘unlucky’ person. Kalpana asks her to stop badmouthing Roja. Roja pushes away Yasodha and argues with her. Arjun stares her proudly. Roja cries in her room. Will Roja fights back with evils?

