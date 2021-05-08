ENTERTAINMENT

Will Salman’s fans get a shock, Radhe’s release will be postponed

Avatar

The second wave of Corona has disturbed people across the country. Due to which there is loss of both life and goods. Work in the film industry was halted due to Kovid. Several films releasing this month have also been postponed. Recently, Farhan Akhtar announced that the release of his film ‘Tofon’ has been postponed. It is being speculated that Salman Khan may postpone the release of his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

The news of the Bollywood uproar put a stop to the speculation that Salman Khan will stick to his commitment and release his film on a fixed date. Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda are all set to release the starrer film in theaters as well as pay per view on the G5.

Talking about this, the Chief Business Officer of Zee Studio, Shariq Patel said, “Salman Khan fans are waiting for us and we are coming to Radhe on 13 May. We are seeing the best response on social media. The song ‘Whistle Mar’ from the film was an instant hit and got 100 million views. It is the first Bollywood film to be released simultaneously on the platform in days. ”

According to media reports, there is no question of postponing the release of Radhe as advance booking has already been started for it in the UAE. This film will give us a chance to laugh at this difficult time. Many will not be able to meet their loved ones and celebrate Eid. In such a situation, he is going to celebrate with his family by watching ‘Radhe’.

