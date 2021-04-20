Will Sandhya change Sivagami’s view about her ?: Raja Rani

Raja Rani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Vijay television fame” Raja Rani” launched it’s season2 with completely different plot. This present by no means failed to interact the viewers with its gripping storyline. Earlier we noticed that Sandhya gave cash to Adhi. Now we are going to see that Paru will Provoke relations towards Sandhya.

In final episode we noticed; Adhi requested Sivagami to permit him to hitch in coaching class. He requested them to pay 8000 monthly. Sivagami lashes out at him for losing cash within the identify of Schooling. She complained that he wasted many cash. It her mistake for not taught him that worth of cash. Adhi cried listening to it. Sandhya supplied cash to him. She boosted him. Saravanan seen it and upset with Sandhya. Saravanan began ignoring Sandhya for serving to Adhi. Sandhya confronted him. Saravanan shared to her that she upset him. Sandhya wished to resolve the issue between them.

In Immediately’s episode we see; Sandy’s involves candy stall. She learns from Sakkarai that Saravanan remains to be indignant on her. Sandhya asks him to comb his hair. Saravanan ignores her. Sandhya teases Saravanan together with Sakkarai. Sandhya helps him to restore his scooter. Sivagami scolds Paaru for not doing the work correctly. She asks Senthil to convey new Sarie from his store. Saravanan comes there. Sivagami asks him to provide the sweets to reward her family members. Sivagami informs to him that she gained’t take Sandhya to his grandma home. Reasoning she don’t know family works. She dislikes sandhya so she goes to throw her out of the home in three months. Saravanan enquires to Adhi what would he like to review? He informs to him in regards to the coaching. Saravanan asks him to work in his candy stall. He forces him to ship the sweets. His associates teases him. Parvathy provokes Senthil towards Sandhya.

Will Sivagami perceive Sandhya and alter her opinion on her? When will Sandhya going to show her innocence to them?

