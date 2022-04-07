Will Smith: Academy plans first meeting to decide on sanctions

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has extended its planned date to decide on potential sanctions Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock At this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“I’m calling a board meeting this Friday morning, April 8th, at 9:00 a.m. PT for Will Smith for his actions during the March 27 Oscars broadcast, instead of the previously scheduled April 18 meeting. to address potential sanctions,” Academy President David Rubin said in a letter obtained by CNN on Wednesday.

“The date of April 18 was set in accordance with California law and our standards of conduct because our agenda included a possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” the letter read. “We needed to provide Mr….