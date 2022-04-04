Will Smith and Chris Rock make fun of ‘SNL’ over Oscars incident

After three weeks off, “Saturday Night Live” returned last night with a new episode that had a similar theme throughout the show: the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

During a sketch titled “Seat Fillers”, host Jerrod Carmichael plays a seat filler (volunteer who sits on an empty seat during an event) sitting behind Will Smith, played in the skit by Chris Redd. . At first, Carmichael is thrilled to sit beside the “King Richard” actor, tells him that he loves all of his movies, his ringtone is still “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” and the actor is his protagonist.

“It’s the best night of my life,” Carmichael says. “I mean, I’m talking to Will Smith, Chris Rock just got up on stage. Hey, can I have a real selfie…