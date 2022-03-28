Will Smith and Chris Rock’s relationship predated the Oscar slap

Her husband, Will Smith, hit the stage at the 94th Academy Awards when Rock jokingly said “More I love you, ‘GI Gen 2, can’t wait to see this'” and hit Rock in the face.

Actress Demi Moore famously shaved her head for her role in the movie “GI Jane,” and Pinkett Smith got a close haircut because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

In 2016, The Rock hosted the Oscars and mocked Pinkett Smith and her husband for boycotting #OscarsSoWhite, an online movement that began as a way to address the lack of diversity at the Academy Awards.

The Rock announced that Smith as well as Black director Spike Lee “went crazy” over the issue because there were no Black acting nominees that year.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” said The Rock…

