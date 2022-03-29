Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscar slap: Read his statement

After nearly 30 years as one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood, Will Smith finally won the Academy Award for Best Actor. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air won the award during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday for his performance in the biopic of tennis superstar Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams. King Richard – Which is also nominated for Best Picture.

But earlier in the night a shocking moment clouded the victory. After best documentary presenter Chris Rock told a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped the comedian in the face. The telecast was silenced after the controversy, as Smith continued to bash The Rock.

As a confirmation of the international broadcast of the ceremony,…