Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscar slap

Actor Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock after slapping the comedian at the Oscars.

The 53-year-old called his behavior at the Academy Awards “unacceptable and unforgivable” and said he was ashamed of his actions.

Smith said the joke about his wife’s medical condition prompted him to react “emotionally”, but that “violence in all its forms is toxic and destructive”.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor said: “Chris, I want to publicly apologize to you. I was out of line and I was wrong.

“I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. Violence has no place in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching…