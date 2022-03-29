Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock over Oscar slap Movie News

The Academy reviews the incident as an apology posted on Instagram, which was broadcast live around the world.

Actor Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for hitting up the comedian during the live telecast of the grand Oscars ceremony in Hollywood.

“I want to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions weren’t indicative of the man I want to be,” the Best Actor Oscar winner said Monday night wrote on Instagram.

Smith stepped on stage and hit Rock in the face after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife’s presence. Less than an hour later, Smith won the Best Actor award for his role as the father of tennis star Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard.

In a joke about Rock, Jada…