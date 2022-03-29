Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, Williams family after Oscar incident

After delivering what is arguably the most shocking moment in Oscar history, Will Smith took to social media on Monday to express his regret over the events of Sunday night.

Smith made headlines after he slapped Chris Rock for a joke he made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while giving away the award for Best Documentary. Rock commented that he “can’t wait to GI Gen 2”, in reference to Pinkett Smith, who has openly discussed dealing with alopecia since 2018.

Smith, who later won Best Actor for his role as Richard, father of Venus and Serena Williams King Richardtold The Rock about his actions, apologizing on Instagram.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and…