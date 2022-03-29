Will Smith Apologizes to Oscars: “The Joke About Jada’s Illness Was Too Much for Me, I Reacted Emotionally”

Smith also apologized to the Academy, the producers of the Oscars, attendees, the audience and his family. “I am deeply sorry that my behavior ruined an otherwise wonderful day for all of us,” Smith says.

He ends with the message that this is for him. work in progress In other words: He’s working on himself. Perhaps that passage also partly refers to his childhood and the family violence at home. In his autobiography, Smith has said that he feels guilty – even a coward – for watching him passively attack his mother.