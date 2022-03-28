Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In a surprise moment during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, “King Richard” star Will Smith hit out at Chris Rock after a stand-up comedian joked about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith later apologized to the Film Academy and his fellow nominees as tears rolled down his face while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor in “King Richard.” But he didn’t address The Rock and tried to justify what he did.

“Art imitates life. I look like a mad father, as he said about Richard Williams. But love will drive you crazy,” Smith said, adding that he was fond of tennis greats Venus and Serena. The father was recognized for his role as Richard Williams. ,

The encounter between Smith and Rock inside the Dolby Theater left the audience stunned.

Presenting the Oscar for Best …