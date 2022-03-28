Will Smith appears to kill Chris Rock in joke about wife Jada Pinkett

“This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man”—the Oscars opening monologue covers toxic masculinity, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, and more. here are the best moments

Ariana DeBos won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday night for her electric performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake.

In addition to becoming the first Afro Latina to win an Oscar, DeBos’ win is also notable as it is only her third time in 94…