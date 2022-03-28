Not appreciating a joke by Chris Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's (suffering from alopecia) hair loss, the actor sat back in his seat, staring vehemently and fervently at her. He stood up to slap her before insulting her.

Will Smith at the Oscars, from Prince to “Meme”

The actor received his first Oscar this Sunday for “The Williams Method,” the biography of the father and coach of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. A moment of glory due to a dispute with comedian Chris Rock.


Articles reserved for subscribers

Journalist in the Department of Culture


Reading Time: 5 Minutes

TookCelebrations with great fanfare are moments that are full of contradictions where an event of a handful of seconds can eclipse almost everything. It’s like what happened Sunday night live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the Oscars were being held after Will Smith’s bloodshed. While not applauding Chris Rock’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s (suffering with alopecia) hair loss, the actor…

Read Full News