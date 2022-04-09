Will Smith banned from Academy Awards ceremonies for 10 years

,news nation) — The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned actor Will Smith from any Academy events for 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

This means Will Smith will be 63 years old before he is allowed to attend the Academy Awards again.

In announcing its sanctions, the Academy described Smith’s actions as unacceptable and harmful.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years with effect from April 8, 2022, to allow Mr. Smith to participate, personally or virtually, in any Academy programs or events, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards.” will not be granted,” the Academy said in part.

Blacksmith resigned from the academy Last week.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said.