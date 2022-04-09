Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock – National

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has decided to ban actor Will Smith from participating in the awards show for 10 years after being slapped by presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement signed by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson, and reported by variety magazineAcademy said:

“The 94th Oscars was to celebrate the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and hurtful behavior we saw Mr. Smith perform on stage.

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. We are sorry for this. It was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, audience and our Academy family around the world,…