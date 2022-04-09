Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

The Motion Picture Academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move follows a meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors to discuss feedback on Smith’s actions.

“The 94th Oscars was to celebrate the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year,” the Academy said in a statement.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith replied. He resigned from the academy before the meeting last week, calling his actions “shocking, painful and unforgivable”.

Smith…