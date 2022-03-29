Will Smith beats Chris Rock, Questlove wins Best Doctor at Philly Hip-Hop Oscars

Summer of Souls (…or Revolution could not be broadcast)The Questlove-directed film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Oscars.

the heat of the soul Defeat the area that contains ascend, ATTICA, runAnd writing with fire, The film has also been nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Music Film next week.

Questlove’s speech came shortly after a shocking moment in which fellow Philly hip-hop artist Will Smith slapped and cursed presenter Chris Rock over a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. Most of the Americans on this exchange were silent on the broadcast:

What was that???? — dj jazzy jeff the tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) 28 March 2022

Here are some additional references from 2016: