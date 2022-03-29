Will Smith channels ‘fierce defender’ in ‘King Richard’ Oscar win

Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – Will Smith’s Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” on Sunday crowns an extensive showbiz career for the former “Fresh Prince” — but the night may be remembered more for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor received the film’s highest honor for playing tennis great Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the Warner Bros. sports biopic drama.

He also met two former winners — Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) — and two former nominees, Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick). Do… BOOM!).

“I want to say thank you to Venus and …