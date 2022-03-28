Will Smith | Chris Rock : Not scripted! Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in a fit of anger at Oscars 2022, apologises during his Best Actor speech

Best actor nominee Will Smith lodged a not-so-playful slap on presenter Chris Rock’s face, and although it was done with an animated gesture, as the F-word followed in Smith’s angry voice, many audience members present at the Dolby theatre including viewers at home were left wondering if it was a scripted act, done to offer a comical interlude at the Academy Awards or was it Smith reacting to Rock’s jibe at his wife.

As Chris Rock took the stage to introduce the Best Documentary feature, he made a joke about Smith’s wife and compared the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith to ‘G.I. Jane’ because of her bald head. For those of you who do not know, Pinkett-Smith had previously opened up about a hair loss condition which she suffers from, that causes the baldness.

