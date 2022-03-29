Will Smith consoled by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after Chris Rock smacks at Oscars: WATCH

A video shows Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry comforting Will Smith King Richard The actor slapped presenter Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars broadcast on Sunday. The comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. “More, I love you. gi gen 2Can’t wait to see it,” said The Rock while presenting the award for Best Documentary. Smith, who was awarded Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams King Richard Later at the ceremony, he breached the stage and hit Rock in the face before yelling at Rock “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

“During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who offer to brush him off,” Hollywood…