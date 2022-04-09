Will Smith gets 10-year Oscar ban for slapping Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Motion Picture Academy on Friday banned Will Smith for 10 years after attending the Oscars or any other Academy event. His slap from Chris Rock at the Academy Awards,

The move follows a meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors to discuss feedback on Smith’s actions.

“The 94th Oscars was to celebrate the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith perform on stage,” the academy said in a statement.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith replied. He resigned pre-emptively from the academy last time During the week leading up to the meeting, his actions were described as “shocking, …