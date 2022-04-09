Will Smith gets 10-year Oscar ban for slapping Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Motion Picture Academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move follows a meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors to discuss feedback on Smith’s actions.

“The 94th Oscars was to celebrate the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; While those moments were overshadowed by unacceptable and hurtful behavior, we saw Mr. Smith perform on stage, “…