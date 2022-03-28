Will Smith hits out at Chris Rock at Oscars after Jada Pinkett Smith joke: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth’

Will Smith yelled at Chris Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth” after hitting the comedian on stage at the 94th Academy Awards, described by some as the most shocking event in Oscar history He is going.

The Rock was on stage to present the Best Documentary award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“More, I love you. gi gen 2Can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith – who announced last year that she had shaved her head after battling baldness – can be seen in the audience jokingly rolling her eyes with her husband.

Following The Rock’s remarks, Smith stood up and headed for the stage.

“Uh…