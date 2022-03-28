Will Smith hits out at Chris Rock during Oscar presentation after joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Actor Will Smith hit up comedian Chris Rock and verbally abused him during an Oscar presentation after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith then won the Best Actor award and apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to The Rock.

The Rock was presenting an award when he made fun of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing in the GI Jane sequel.

“Jada, I love you. GI Gen 2 – can’t wait to see it, okay,” said The Rock.

GI Jane is a 1997 film by Demi Moore, who played a Navy SEAL and shaved her head for the role.

Pinkett Smith, who has a type of alopecia that causes hair loss, looked clearly annoyed at Rock’s remarks when the camera cut off his reaction.

Live coverage then went back to The Rock, who brushed…